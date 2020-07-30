Emus Have Been Banned From A Pub In Outback Queensland

In the loosest story to come out of an outback Queensland pub, The Yaraka Hotel has created a barricade to stop some good ol' Aussie animals coming inside.

You see, there have been some very badly behaved emus causing a ruckus, so, they've been BANNED from the pub.

They've pissed the owners off by rummaging through the bins, going behind the bar, stealing people's stuff - like food and car keys and, they've been doing their business in the pub!

So, after all of that, there's no surprise they've been banned.

But, let's not forget the Great Emu War of 1932...could it return?

