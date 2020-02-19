Banksy & Pinky are celebrating the 'End of Summer' at the Yeppoon Lagoon on Saturday 29th Feb, and they want you, our amazing listeners to join us!

We are there to enjoy the season before we move onto the next; making the most of all the things that make summer great, like: sunshine, Zooper Doopers, great music, prizes and games.

Also, if you have spare change bring it with you, as we will be raising money for the Hidden Valley Rural Fire Brigade. This station works with volunteers in the Yeppoon and surrounding regions. They are at the planning stage of building/relocating their station and any funds raised will support this cause.

Details of Event are as follows:

Triple M presents End of Summer Party

Date: Saturday 29th February

Where: Yeppoon Lagoon

When: 10am - 12noon