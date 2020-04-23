"End Of Your Career" | MG's Warning To NRL Players Who Don't Stick To Strict Protocols Ahead Of NRL Return

Triple M's Mark Geyer has sent a stern warning to all NRL players, following the announcement by Project Apollo with the game definitely returning on May 28.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer believes players who do not stick to the strict protocols that will be enforced by the NRL could be career ending.

"Anyone not adhering to the strict conditions must be penalised accordingly," MG said.

"Gone are the days of (players) getting a slap on the wrist and say 'there's four weeks for that, $50,000 suspension for doing this'.

"One false move now could be the end of your career as you know it and that's not being dramatic."

MG also urged RLPA boss Clint Newton to speak to all NRL players and stress the importance sticking to the protocols; hear the full chat below.