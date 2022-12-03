Energex Worker Mauled To Death By Dogs In Logan

A man has died after been mauled to death by two dogs at a property in Logan.

The 42-year-old man was a contractor for Energex and was believed to have been reading the meter when the dogs attacked at Greenbank.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11AM following reports the Energex worker had been attacked by two Arab crosses at a Ison Rd property.

Despite paramedics attempting to treat the man, he passed away at the scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Police believe the man was attempting to read the meter box at the front of the property when two of the three dogs residing at the property attacked him.

No one was home at the time of incident.

Acting Inspector Gary Worrell said a full investigation into the man’s death has been established.

“It appears the male was in the area conducting meter readings on behalf of Energex,” he said.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased male from Marsden.

“And it’s also a difficult time for the owners of the residence you are attached to their dogs.”

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.