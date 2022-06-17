Energy Giant AGL Will Launch Feasibility Study Into Green Hydrogen Hub

South Australia’s reputation as a renewable energy leader may further increase as AGL announced it is looking into building a privately funded hub.

The new green energy hub would be built on Torrens Island, led by both local and international forces to boost the nation’s renewable energy supplies.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The South Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

AGL has launched a feasibility study into building the hub, which would transform the outdated gas fired power station near Port Adelaide.

Japanese gas company Osaka Gas and South Korean construction company SK Ecoplant which also intend on switching to renewables will work with AGL.

Local companies also a part of the study include Adelaide cement producers Adbri and Australia’s largest brick manufacturer, Brickworks.

AGL CEO Markus Brokhof said the company was keen to be part of the state’s future hydrogen plans.

“This is another big step forward in AGL’s vision for an industrial energy hub at the site of our Torrens Island Power Station and we are coming closer to repurpose the site,” he said.

“Torrens Island is perfectly positioned as a future energy hub with strong grid connectivity … a highly skilled workforce, and connections to Port Adelaide with avenues for export.”

AGL anticipates the project will create several local jobs in energy, advanced manufacturing and recycling.

The study is being led by GHD Advisory and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr