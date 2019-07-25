The Best Reactions To England Being Bowled Out For 85... By Ireland

CRICKET NEWS

Maddy

3 hours ago

Maddy

Article heading image for The Best Reactions To England Being Bowled Out For 85... By Ireland

AAP

It seems the honeymoon period for the newly crowned Cricket World Cup Champions has been put to an end.

After a dominating performance from the Irish, England were all out for 85 in just 23.4 overs in day one of the first ever test between the two nations taking place at Lords. 

Irish Bowler Tim Murtagh was the standout of the match, claiming 5-13 off 9 overs. 

With only one week to go before the Ashes, it's safe to say the English fans are concerned, just take a look at the reactions on Twitter:

Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post

 Special mention to the Kiwi fan enjoying a moment of retribution 

Post

The test obviously isn't over yet, but why not enjoy the moment while it lasts.

 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs