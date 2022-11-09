England’s Hussey Shuts Down Kohli Tactic

England assistant and Australian great Michael Hussey says his side won’t fall into the trap of deploying trying old techniques to dismiss Indian superstar Virat Kohli.

Leading the T20 World Cup tournament in runs scored with 246 to his name, the former Indian captain has been the form batter of the tournament.

While fellow Australian great Mark Waugh told Triple M’s Willow Talk podcast last week that he would look to bowl off stump and try to force an edge out of Kohli – a tactic often used against the Indian superstar – Hussey shot that down.

“The theory in the past is that you try and bowl just outside off stump and try and bring him forward,” Hussey said on Willow Talk.

“He’s been a little bit vulnerable there over the years, trying to get an edge there, but for T20 cricket, with these great players you just have to execute as well as you can what you’re trying to do.”

India and England will meet in a semi-final clash on Thursday night, with the winner Pakistan in the final.

LISTEN HERE:

Every Episode of Willow Talk Daily: