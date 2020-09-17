Enjoy the forests this spring, but take care

Spring has arrived and as the weather warms up, OneFortyOne is reminding Limestone Coast community members using plantation forests for recreation to take care and abide by all safety warnings.



OneFortyOne’s Green Triangle Forests General Manager Mick Theobald said many people use the forests for dog walking, horse riding, cycling and other recreational activities which the company encouraged, provided all safety precautions are followed.



“Every week, we have between two and five cases of a community member breaching a worksite in one of our forests,” he said.



“Entering our worksites without proper permissions and inductions is unsafe. Our operating environment includes tree harvesting machinery, trucks and frequent felling of timber. It can be very dangerous and our heavy machinery operators are deeply concerned about members of the public entering work sites. We ask community members to be aware that any forest area could be a worksite and to look out for our clear safety signage.”



“Our silviculture and harvesting efforts may have between 20 and 30 active sites in the forest on any given day. You will find each of these sites well signed with clear hazard messages (STOP don’t proceed or Road Closed). For safety reasons all these sites are closed to the public.”



“If a road is closed by gates or bunting and/or there are signs that say STOP don’t proceed or Road Closed, then for your safety and the safety of our operations please do not enter. Even if an operation appears to be inactive, you will be putting yourself in danger.”



There are tens of thousands of people recreating in OneFortyOne’s forests every year.



Mr Theobald encouraged community members to get out and enjoy the sunshine in OneFortyOne’s forests.



“The plantation forests are a wonderful place for people to get outside and enjoy themselves,” he said.



“Our only request is for people to obey all safety signage and not enter any worksites.”



“The safety of the community and the safety of our people are OneFortyOne’s top priority.”



“We would also like to take the opportunity to remind the public that on high fire danger days we need to close the forest and encourage community members to visit our website or social media for public access updates. Our planted forests are a significant natural resource and provide direct employment for thousands in our regions. It is essential we offer them the greatest protection we can.”



“Our safety message ‘home safe and well’ also applies to the community enjoying our forests.”