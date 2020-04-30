Enough Is Enough - MG Calls On The NRL To Start Suspending Who "Act Up"

Enough is enough according to Triple M's Mark Geyer, who has urged the NRL to start suspending players who "act up" as the game attempts to restart the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call from MG comes following the punishments handed down to Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Nathan Cleary for breaking social distancing protocols.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around the hurdles the NRL are now facing ahead of the May 28 restart date; hear the full chat below.