Enticknap's Newest Playground Is Set To Open Next Week!

Griffith's newest playground, Enticknap Park will officially be open to the public with locals being urged to come and celebrate.

The playground will cater to all abilities within the community by adding state of the art wheelchair facilities for everyone to use.

Griffith City Council Mayor John Dal Broi says it's important that the playground is accessible to everyone in the community.

“It’s exciting to see the new equipment that has been installed offering different experiences for everyone to enjoy. It is understood that quality playgrounds and play areas can significantly contribute to the physical and social wellbeing of an individual and strengthen connectivity within communities. - Mayor John Dal Broi

The playground features a 25m flying fox, 4m high climbing pyramid, sensory zone, basket swing, and a wheelchair-accessible spinner and sand digger.

The Enticknap Park will officially open on Wednesday 21st of August, for more details head to the Griffith City Council Website.