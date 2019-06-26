Entries Are Open For The 2020 Rockynats Motoring Festival!

Calling all Rev Heads!

Today marks one year until the very first ever Rockynats motoring festival and entries are now open!

Do you think your car could be up there with some of the toughest and fastest street machines in Rocky? If so, Rockynats wants you!

Entries for the City Parade, Street Drags, Show and Shine, Cruising and Burnouts opens today and there is expected to be some stiff competition!

The show is all about DRAGGING your beloved vehicle out of the shed and showing it off to the community. This affordable, family friendly event has already had over 15,000 people express their interest with local accomodation already receiving bookings in advance!

Here is a list of the events you can enter...

Drags: 1/8th mile drag, a Greased lightning style race which will bring the old school outlaw style racing to the centre of Rockhampton. Drivers will be burning rubber for prize money and bragging rights!

City Parade: It's exactly how it sounds! A handful of vehicles will parade around the Rockhampton Showgrounds, through the CBD and will finish up on Quay Street.

Show and Shine: The Quay Street Show & Shine is where the city parade and cruise will be going down! Stroll on by to witness hundreds of classic and custom vehicles parked within the Rocky CBD.

Burnouts: You guessed it, burnouts!! Northside precinct Rockynats will be the qualifying event for the National Burnout Master Series. But that's not the only burnout event, there will also be a second Burnout Championship competition.

Drifting: This will be an invitation only event with high profile drivers from around Australia showing us what they've got! But don't worry, there will be passenger rides available too!

Cruising: Entrants with a registered vehicle will be able to cruise the streets of Rocky within the event precincts!

So do not miss out, jump online for more information and book your tickets and accomodation now!!