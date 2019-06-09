Goldfields Enviromental Advocate An Order of Australia Recipient

The latest Queens Birthday Honours List has been revealed and we have another OAM for our Goldfields.
Congratulations to Kim Eckert OAM from Kalgoorlie Boulder Urban Landcare Group.
Here is just a small amount of work that Kim has contributed to Kalgoorlie Boulder and the Goldfields.
Ms Kim ECKERT, Kalgoorlie WA 6430
For service to the community of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.
Landcare
- Chief Executive Officer, Kalgoorlie-Boulder Urban Landcare Group, 2013-current.
- Board Member, Rangelands Natural Resource Management, 2013-2018.
- Ambassador, Western Australian Parks, since 2017.
- Chairperson, Kalgoorlie-Boulder Community Garden, current.
Community other
- Chairperson, Kalgoorlie-Boulder Volunteer Centre, current.
- Vice-Chair, Kalgoorlie-Boulder Visitor Centre, current.
- Committee Member, Palace Theatre Recreation Centre, current.
- Committee Member, Kalgoorlie-Boulder Lotteries House, current.
- Committee Member, Goldfields Naturalists Club, current.
City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder
- Member, Develop and Promote Tourism Stakeholder Group, current.
Awards and recognition includes:
- Finalist, 'For Purpose and Social Enterprise' Category, Telstra Business Women's Awards, 2017.