Environmental Protection Agency Laws Set For Landmark Overhaul

Canberra will establish an Environment Protection Agency to help enforce laws that restore and protect nature.

The Federal Government is set to overhaul the environment regulations, having the power to approve development projects.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the move will be responsible for decision making to help reverse the decline of habitats.

"What exists now isn't working. Our environmental laws are broken. They don't work for business, they don't protect the environment. What we are seeking is a win-win - a win for the environment and a win for business," Plibersek told reporters.

Revamped environmental laws will be put in place to set standards for decisions to be made on declining ecosystems and threatened species.

"Our nature positive plan is a win-win: a win for the environment and a win for business," she said.

"Our reforms are seeking to turn the tide in this country – from nature destruction to nature repair."

The opposition said it supports environment protections steps, however the government's plans have "unworkable regulations which will strangle businesses across the country".

The WWF-Australia holds concerns over the immediate response.

"On the government's own timetable, the reform package will be introduced into the parliament before the end of 2023, which means it is unlikely to be implemented until 2024," Chief Conservation Officer Rachel Lowry said.

"Our wildlife and wild places cannot afford to wait this long for action."

