EOI Launched For Coffs Govt Office Hub Site

The NSW Government today kicked off its search for a Coffs Harbour central business district site to develop into a new government workplace hub for more than 600 public sector workers.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Gurmesh Singh said the Government was calling for Expressions of Interest to acquire land it could develop into 6,900m2 of A-grade flexible workspace to accommodate employees from across government.

“Establishing the Coffs Harbour workplace hub will inject $226 million into the economy and support about 480 jobs during the design and construction stages alone,” Mr Singh said.

The hub will see separate government tenancies from around the region consolidated into a single workplace, providing quality office accommodation for regional public sector workers on par with their metro counterparts, and improving the customer experience.

It will also become home to a portion of the 400 Department of Regional NSW roles to be relocated to four regional centres, including Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, Armidale and Queanbeyan, as part of the Government’s drive to increase the number of public sector jobs in the regions.

“More government roles based in Coffs Harbour will also mean increased consumer spending, providing ongoing economic benefits for local businesses, as well as more job opportunities for local residents,” Mr Singh said.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing, Melinda Pavey, said the Government continued to invest in initiatives that improved the quality of life and outcomes for the people of Coffs Harbour and surrounds.

“Coffs’ importance as a strategic regional centre continues to grow, and I am delighted the Government is doing all it can to diversify and boost jobs and create ongoing economic growth to ensure a prosperous future,” Mrs Pavey said.

The EOI closes on 2 November 2021. For more information about the EOI process, visit dpie.nsw.gov.au/coffsharbour-workplacehub