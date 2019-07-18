EPA Investigates Bad Smell Across Newcastle

The Environment Protection Authority is looking into an unpleasant petrol and tar-like smell that's been hanging around Newcastle this week.

Locals in Hamilton, Islington, Tighes Hill, Newcastle West and Cooks Hill have all noticed it, with some saying it makes them want to vomit and it's causing headaches.

The EPA believes the likely source is the remediation work at the former Shell Terminal on Chatham Road at Hamilton North, where much of the site is being dug up, with the soil containing diesel and oils.

Viva Energy which is carrying out the work has been ordered to give the EPA a full explanation.