Epidemiologists Debate Australia's Easing Of Restrictions

While business groups are welcoming the news of restrictions easing across New South Wales and Victoria, leading experts have raised concerns ahead of the wintery months.

From Friday onwards, those in either state will no longer be required to isolate if deemed a close contact - as long as they have no symptoms.

Mask wearing is all but gone for schools, hospitality, retail and events. In Victoria, patrons are no longer required to check in with QR codes, or show proof of vaccination certificate.

Arguing there needs to be a level of caution, and less complacency, Epidemiologists had split views given the high rate of case numbers.

"I don’t think it’s been thought through particularly carefully. I don’t think there’s a clear strategy. I don’t know what our objectives are any more," he told Guardian Australia.

"The message that it sends on Friday is basically that it’s all over, the pandemic is in the past tense. And it’s clearly not. Anyone who looks at the numbers knows it’s not in the past.

"People are still living in the belief that Australia somehow avoided the worst of the pandemic, they don’t seem to mind the fact that more than 4,000 people have died from Covid in less than four months this year. That’s twice as many as the combined number of deaths in 2020 and 2021."

University of Melbourne epidemiologist Prof Nancy Baxter argues that easing restrictions does not lead to lower hospital admissions through colder months.

"If we relax all restrictions, what we’re going to find is we have a plateau – a high number of cases on an ongoing basis – that leads to a lot of hospitalisation, significant amount of death and a lot of long Covid," she said.

"That’s what we’re setting ourselves up for by basically wanting to act like it’s 2019."

However, ANU infectious disease expert Peter Collignon believes there won't be a sudden case spike due to the changes, citing vaccination rates to support his argument.

"The vast majority of the Australian population have had a booster already with either the vaccine or a natural infection, so I think from the point of view of hospitalisation and death, it won’t be as bad as I was expecting this winter," he said.

"Will we see cases? Yes, we will. I don’t think we’re going to see another huge peak, though." - Prof Peter Collignon

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 9,134

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 248 / 9

Northern Territory

New cases: 655

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 49 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,265

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 61 /

Queensland

New cases: 9,281

Covid-related deaths: 15

Hospital and ICU admissions: 578 / 17

New South Wales

New cases: 17,447

Covid-related deaths: 16

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,641 / 69

Victoria

New cases: 10,674

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 444 / 35

South Australia

New cases: 4,079

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 241 / 11

Tasmania

New cases: 1,468

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 58 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 10,294

Covid-related deaths:18

Hospital and ICU admissions: 547 / 14

