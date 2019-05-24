Eric Church Is About To Make History This Weekend in Nashville

Image: Anthony DAngio

For the first time in its 20+ year history, Music City’s Nissan Stadium will host a live show featuring a singular artist, sans opening act, as multi-Platinum superstar Eric Church is set to make his stadium-headlining debut this Saturday, May 25. As usual, the country music renegade is doing it his own way.

In keeping with all previous dates on the Double Down Tour, Church alone will perform three hours of music spanning his entire six-album catalog. Remarking on the true uniqueness of this touring approach, Pitchfork declares that he “proves himself the rare star trying to change the game from the inside”while Stereogum notes that he is “at the top of his genre because he breaks its rules in big, exciting, arena-filling ways.”

Last time a Church tour stopped in Nashville was indeed an “arena-filling” night, as he set an attendance record at Bridgestone Arena with 19,000 fans in the building. He will more than double that number as he elevates his current live show praised by People as “worthy of a title such as ‘Entertainer of the Year’” to stadium-filling status.

Prior to the groundbreaking show, the Church Choir Tailgate open to fan club members will take place on the stadium’s South Lawn. Starting at 3:00 p.m., the party will feature exclusive merchandise, games, food trucks, Jack Daniel’s drinks and a unique vinyl truck offering a special edition of Desperate Man that includes a live version of the title track pressed on sky blue vinyl. As doors open, fans will also be treated to the music video premiere for his current Top 15 single, “Some Of It,” on the stadium screens.

And that's why he's called "The Chief".

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!