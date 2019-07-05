Eric Church’s “Some Of It” Is a Coming-Of-Age Song that Strikes a Chord With Fans

Eric Church is closing in on the top of the country charts with his latest song, “Some of It,” which is resonating with his fans.

“That’s a song, a coming-of-age song, it’s an adult song. It’s adult music. If you listen to the thematics in that and what it’s about, it’s about being older and having some wisdom about you. I think that’s something that I appreciate in my fan base now that early on probably wasn’t there,” says Eric. “I think now to see them grow – to see the fan base grow – it’s just one of those songs that came along at the right time. And again, it was such a blessing that happened. It wasn’t going to be on the album. It was just one of those freak things that I put it on the album, the last song on the album. The album was done, and all of a sudden it becomes the pillar or one of the pillars on the album. I think again, you go back to it’s one of the great things about music, is you just never know what’s going to happen until it’s all said and done. You can try to plan all you want to, but you’ll probably not going to figure it out.”

Eric has wrapped this leg of his record-setting Double Down Tour, but he still has a couple of festivals on the books, including the Ottawa Blues Fest on Friday (July 5th). He’ll resume the Double Down Tour September 13th and 14th in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

