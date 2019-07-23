Eric Church Scores No.1 With Song "Some Of It"

Continuing a dominant year characterized by unrivaled success on the road , Eric Church now pairs that feat with chart-topping success at Country radio as current single “Some Of It” tops both the Billboard and Mediabase charts.

“Some Of It” was written by Church together with Jeff Hyde, Clint Daniels and Bobby Pinson and is the second single off Church’s sixth studio album, Desperate Man, praised as one of 2018’s top albums by American Songwriter, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, Stereogum, The Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, USA Today and Vulture, among others.

However, the reflective track almost didn’t make the album. Church notes , “I was playing the album for a dear friend of ours and my wife was with me. This person loved the album, but my wife said, ‘but let me play you what did not make it,’ and the first thing she played was ‘Some Of It.’ It was always a favorite song of mine, and I listened to it that night and it is just… I am going to regret if I do not record this song. I called my manager that night and said, ‘hey we have got to talk.’ The recording was done, the record was essentially done, but I said, ‘I have got to do this, I have to add this song.’ Initially, all the stuff that I thought was going to be the pillars for this album just bombed. But I think it’s really interesting that the album took on an identity that allowed ‘Some Of It’ to make it from where it started to where it is now, and it just fit in the dialogue. To me, it made the album. I loved the album before it was on there – but it might be my favorite album now that it’s on there, so that’s the way I look at it.”

Additionally, Entertainment Weekly praised Church’s mastery of such “meditative mid-tempo numbers reflecting on simple truths. None better than the hard-won wisdom of ‘Some Of It’” at his recent Nissan Stadium show in Nashville, where he broke the venue’s concert attendance record with more than 56,000 fans just two weeks before awing the same stadium’s audience with a 30-minute, solo acoustic CMA Fest set that featured a medley of 17 hits.

Church also used his solo stadium show to debut the chart-topping song’s music video directed by Reid Long, which continues the jailbird storyline of his “Desperate Man” video.

He also had a 65,000 crowd in the palm of his hands when he appeared at Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Fest in June. Again, the performance was made up of one man and one guitar – he stole the show. There aren’t too many artist who can do that a walk away a winner.

