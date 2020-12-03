Eric Clapton & Van Morrison Team Up For Anti-Lockdown Music

Triple M's JB & Jules for Breakfast spoke about Eric Clapton & Van Morrison's new music. The pair have joined forces and are releasing their 4th single, 'No More Lockdown' tomorrow.

Their releases have been dubbed controversial because they've been protesting against lockdown laws.

Part of their reasoning is because they believe not having venues at full capacity poses an 'existential threat' to musicians' livelihoods. So, they're giving any funds raised from downloads and streams to help musos get back on their feet.

However, the lyrics are controversial.