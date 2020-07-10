Esava Ratugolea Embarrasses Darc In Another Ruckman's Quiz!

Luke Darcy's record on the Friday Huddle's newest segment has continued to nosedived after another embarrassing loss to Geelong big man Esava Ratugolea!

After being shown up by Tim English & Rowan Marshall in previous weeks, Darc's head-to-head record has now dipped to 0-3.

Big Esava dominated Darc in the Fijian themed quiz much to the enjoyment of the panel!

LISTEN HERE:

Darc was even sprung trying to Google the answers but still managed to lose. Not that he was being stitched up at all...

Catch the best bits from the Friday Huddle: