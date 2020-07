Collingwood debutant Atu Bosenavulagi's surname proved to be a bit of a tongue twister for commentators last night.

Luckily we were joined by fellow Fijian born footballer Esava Ratugolea on the Friday Huddle to give us the heads up about how to pronounce it!

Esava said that he & Atu have become close mates since joining the AFL, so he should have it pretty spot on.

LISTEN HERE:

