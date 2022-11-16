‘Escalation Averted’: NATO Boss Says Missile That Hit Poland Likely Came From Ukraine Defences

What could have been a major escalation in the war in Ukraine has been averted.

NATO says the deadly explosion in Poland which killed two people was not the result of a Russian missile attack.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO’s “preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks.”

Stoltenberg said that it was not Ukraine’s fault and was ultimately Russia’s responsibility because it had started the war.

"They are responsible for the war that has caused this situation," he said.

"Let me be clear this is not Ukraine's fault." - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO’s announcement, echoing similar suggestions by the United States, is likely to ease global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border and trigger a collective military response by the alliance.

The missile strike which hit a Polish village in the east of the country, occurred as Russia was striking cities across Ukraine, in what has been described as the biggest missile bombardment since the war began.

