Escape The Mundane For A Gourmet Foodie Experience At The Margaret River Festival

Everything you need to know...

Ebony Reeves

18 hours ago

Ebony Reeves

Article heading image for Escape The Mundane For A Gourmet Foodie Experience At The Margaret River Festival

The countdown is on to the Margaret River Festival for a weekend of gourmet food, fine wine, and exclusive culinary experiences. 

Held in the gorgeous grounds of Leeuwin Estate Winery, the festival will showcase pop-up bars and restaurants with 150+ local producers and wineries.

Sample artisan produce, get a little messy in the hands-on cooking workshops, and be inspired by world-class chefs including Colin Fassnidge, Danny Bowien, Amanda Cohen, and more. 

It's all happening November 16 - 17. Head to https://gourmetescape.com.au/gourmet-village/ for more information. 

food and drink
festival
gourmet village
