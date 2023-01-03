Escaped Prisoner Found Shot Dead On Granton Property

A prisoner who escaped from police custody in Tasmania has been found dead outside a Granton home.

A man who was being treated in the Royal Hobart Hospital while under police guard escaped at around 11:50PM on Monday evening.

Police were called out to a property on Black Snake Road in Granton following reports of a gunshot at 1:30AM on Tuesday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the body of a man outside the home and another person inside suffering from head injuries.

The man with head injuries was transported to the Royal Hobart Hospital to be treated.

Police identified the deceased man as the escaped prisoner.

An investigation into the incident has been established.

