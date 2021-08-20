Eskies' Release An Epic Cover Of Original Sin By INXS

The great Eskimo Joe are doing great lockdown things if this video they've just released is anything to go by.

Referencing an initiative to record some songs that shaped their sound, they've had a very impressive go at the timeless INXS classic, Original Sin.

We're not going to write any more about it. Just watch.

WATCH:

We told you it was impressive.

Excitingly, they've promised more covers in the lead up to their 2022 Black Fingernails Red Wine In The City tour.

TICKETS HERE

Live music. BRING IT ON PLEASE!

