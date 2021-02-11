The Triple M Network and Frontier Touring is excited to present Eskimo Joe’s upcoming ‘Black Fingernails Red Wine in the City 2022 Tour’.

The 11x time ARIA Award-winning trio Eskimo Joe will return to the stage for seven theatre performances across Australia in March/April 2022. For the very first time, the band will be playing their iconic albums Black Fingernails Red Wine (2006) and A Song Is A City (2004) back-to-back, each in their entirety... with a few surprises up their sleeve too.

Says lead singer Kav Temperley: “We are super excited to announce that we'll be hitting the road in 2022 and playing our albums A Song Is A City and Black Fingernails, Red Wine in full, back-to-back.

"We've had this planned for quite some time but were unable to go ahead due to Covid outbreaks and restrictions. So, in the interest of wanting to give our fans something to look forward to after this crazy year we've just had, we’re announcing our 2022 tour now.

"This gives us a chance to plan a really spectacular show! Some of these songs have never been played live before, but every song on each of these albums means so much to us and signifies such an important time in our lives and our career as a band. We can’t wait to relive them all with you.”

Today’s announcement coincides with the release of the band’s brand new single, ‘99 Ways’ that you can hear on Triple M now, a track dubbed by Temperley “an isolation love song”.

Eskimo Joe will kick off their tour at Perth’s Fremantle Arts Centre (South Lawn) on Saturday 5 March, 2022, before heading to Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre on Saturday 12 March. Next up is Hobart’s Odeon Theatre on Saturday 19 March, before they head across to Melbourne’s Forum on Friday 25 March, and up to Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on Thursday 31 March. Rounding out the tour is Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Friday 1 April, 2022, before finishing up at Brisbane’s Tivoli Theatre on Friday 8 April, 2022.

Fans can sign up to the Eskimo Joe mailing list no later than midnight Monday 15 February in order to access an Artist Pre-sale on Tuesday 16 February (starts 1pm AEDT). Frontier Touring members can also access the Frontier Presale.

More info: eskimojoe.net | facebook.com/EskimoJoe Twitter: @EskimoJoeMusic | Instagram: @eskimojoemusic Spotify | YouTubefrontiertouring.com/eskimojoe | facebook.com/frontiertouring Twitter @frontiertouring | Instagram @frontiertouring





ESKIMO JOE

BLACK FINGERNAILS RED WINE IN THE CITY 2022

MARCH & APRIL 2022

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/eskimojoe

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 16 February (1pm AEDT)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 19 February (1pm local time)

Tour Dates

Saturday 5 March 2022

Fremantle Arts Centre, South Lawn | Perth, WA

18+

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545



Saturday 12 March 2022

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

18+

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Saturday 19 March 2022

Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

18+

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545



Friday 25 March 2022

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

18+

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Thursday 31 March 2022

Anita's Theatre | Thirroul, NSW

18+

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Friday 1 April 2022

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Friday 8 April 2022

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

18+

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100





