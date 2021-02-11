Eskimo Joe Get Nostalgic With 'Black Fingernails Red Wine In The City' Tour
JUST IN
Image: Eskimo Joe
The Triple M Network and Frontier Touring is excited to present Eskimo Joe’s upcoming ‘Black Fingernails Red Wine in the City 2022 Tour’.
The 11x time ARIA Award-winning trio Eskimo Joe will return to the stage for seven theatre performances across Australia in March/April 2022. For the very first time, the band will be playing their iconic albums Black Fingernails Red Wine (2006) and A Song Is A City (2004) back-to-back, each in their entirety... with a few surprises up their sleeve too.
Says lead singer Kav Temperley: “We are super excited to announce that we'll be hitting the road in 2022 and playing our albums A Song Is A City and Black Fingernails, Red Wine in full, back-to-back.
"We've had this planned for quite some time but were unable to go ahead due to Covid outbreaks and restrictions. So, in the interest of wanting to give our fans something to look forward to after this crazy year we've just had, we’re announcing our 2022 tour now.
"This gives us a chance to plan a really spectacular show! Some of these songs have never been played live before, but every song on each of these albums means so much to us and signifies such an important time in our lives and our career as a band. We can’t wait to relive them all with you.”
Today’s announcement coincides with the release of the band’s brand new single, ‘99 Ways’ that you can hear on Triple M now, a track dubbed by Temperley “an isolation love song”.
Eskimo Joe will kick off their tour at Perth’s Fremantle Arts Centre (South Lawn) on Saturday 5 March, 2022, before heading to Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre on Saturday 12 March. Next up is Hobart’s Odeon Theatre on Saturday 19 March, before they head across to Melbourne’s Forum on Friday 25 March, and up to Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on Thursday 31 March. Rounding out the tour is Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Friday 1 April, 2022, before finishing up at Brisbane’s Tivoli Theatre on Friday 8 April, 2022.
Fans can sign up to the Eskimo Joe mailing list no later than midnight Monday 15 February in order to access an Artist Pre-sale on Tuesday 16 February (starts 1pm AEDT). Frontier Touring members can also access the Frontier Presale.
More info: eskimojoe.net | facebook.com/EskimoJoe Twitter: @EskimoJoeMusic | Instagram: @eskimojoemusic Spotify | YouTubefrontiertouring.com/eskimojoe | facebook.com/frontiertouring Twitter @frontiertouring | Instagram @frontiertouring
ESKIMO JOE
BLACK FINGERNAILS RED WINE IN THE CITY 2022
MARCH & APRIL 2022
Presented by Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/eskimojoe
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 16 February (1pm AEDT)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Friday 19 February (1pm local time)
Tour Dates
Saturday 5 March 2022
Fremantle Arts Centre, South Lawn | Perth, WA
18+
oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545
Saturday 12 March 2022
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
18+
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Saturday 19 March 2022
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS
18+
oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545
Friday 25 March 2022
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC
18+
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Thursday 31 March 2022
Anita's Theatre | Thirroul, NSW
18+
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Friday 1 April 2022
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Friday 8 April 2022
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
18+
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Never miss anything from the world of rock with the Best of Triple M Rock playlist!
Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!