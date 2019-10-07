Eskimo Joe's Kav Temperley On The Argument That Kicked Off His Music Career

If it wasn’t for Kav Temperley’s longstanding feud with his high school music teacher we may have never got Eskimo Joe.

At 16 Kav left school to chase his musical aspirations, a choice he made because of a bust up with his music teacher.

“She wouldn’t let me go in and use any of the instruments during the lunch break so I was like screw this I’m going home,” Kav says.

“My mum came into my room and was like ‘why are you home from school?’…I just told her that I decided to come home and write a song.”

While his own mum took it well, its advice Kav won’t be passing on to his own kids, despite how it worked out for the ARIA award winning singer.

