Esperance Hip Hop Evolution!

This Saturday night the Pier Hotel is where all the hip cats will be hopping, with a great FREE gig called Hip Hop Evolution.

The action starts at 830pm and continues into the wee hours with resident DJ Sheldon taking the reins across the night at the front bar and then heading to the infamous ‘Snake Pit’ Club after midnight.

Four local hip hop artists will be gracing the stage over the night.

Bodes, Franzone, Altty and Dr Tasty will all be smashing through the phat beats.

Sean caught up with Dr Tasty on the Breakfast Show, find that interview around 4 minutes in at the audio below.

See you Saturday night at the Pier Hotel! Sick!