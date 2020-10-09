Surfboard Found after “Serious Shark Bite Incident” near Esperance, Surfer Still Missing

- Esperance NewsSurfboard Found after “Serious Shark Bite Incident” near Esperance, Surfer Still Missing
Emergency Services Searching The Area
A marine search and rescue operation is continuing near Esperance, after a serious shark bite incident just before 11am on Friday morning.
A surfer (believed to be an adult male) is missing after the incident, which happened at Kelp Beds surf break along Wylie Bay.
WA Police have confirmed that a surfboard has been found in the area.
The Shire of Esperance and the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) have closed beaches from Wylie Head to Cape Le Grand National Park.
What to do:
- Take additional caution in the Kelp Beds beach area.
- Adhere to beach closures advised by the Shire of Esperance rangers and DBCA.
- Use your Sea Sense and stay informed by checking for shark activity on the SharkSmart website, SharkSmart WA app or Surf Life Saving WA’s Twitter feed.
- If you see a shark, report it to Water Police on 9442 8600. All shark sighting information reported to Water Police is provided to land managers and relevant authorities and to the public on the SharkSmart website, SharkSmart WA app and Surf Life Saving WA Twitter feed.