Spring has SPRUNG at the Esperance SPRING DANCE!

Time to dust off your dancing shoes and head to the Senior Citizens Centre for the SPRING DANCE event this Saturday night.

Kicking off at 7pm the night promises to be a hoot, with DJ Gerry Henderson curating a musical playlist with a happy mix of dancing classics and more contemporary anthems.

After a long winter its about time you retrieved your pretty spring dress or skirt (for the ladies), or perhaps your smart suit (men of course) and limber up those limbs for a fun night of frivolity.

Organisers have sold over half of the available tickets, but are concerned about the lack of men that have cited their intentions to attend. Basically, it would be a bachelors dream!

Check out Sally Ashbil and DJ Gerry Henderson at 10 minutes of this audio talking about the event

So don't miss out, head on over to the Senior Citizens Centre to buy your ticket, only $5, with endless tea and coffee and nibbles provided on the night.

Oh, and they are giving away lammingtons on the night! It doesn't get much better than that!