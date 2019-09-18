Esperance WINS THIRD at the WA Tourism Awards!

Esperance has taken out BRONZE in the 2019 GWN7 Top Tourism Award!

The top three were announced in front of around 200 people at the annual WA Regional Tourism Conference help in Karratha last night. Exmouth were crowned the winners with Albany claiming silver. Over 8,000 votes were counted to ascertain the result and confirm West Australia's top tourism town.

Exmouth, as a town, will receive a $25,000 airtime tourism package that will be played on GWN to give it that extra push as a tourist destination.

Exmouth is well known for its warm weather, especially around June and July, its beaches, gorges and snorkelling. While that's all very well and good, its this humble journalists opinion that Esperance well and truly deserved the top gong, with our beaches obviously being the BEST in Australia. And our weather is spectacular all year round (minus perhaps a couple fresh months in the WA winter).

Despite that, the Esperance people should be proud with bronze and need to think towards other great champions who took out third place at some stage during their career, such as Ian Thorpe and Suzie O'Neill.

It also provides more impetus for Esperance to continue pushing the tourism message and hopefully take out the top gong next year!