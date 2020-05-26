Nine-Part Docuseries About Tom Brady To Follow The Last Dance

Following the success of the Michael Jordan documentary series The Last Dance, ESPN have confirmed a similar upcoming NFL version featuring Tom Brady called The Man In The Arena. 

The series will explore how Brady became one of the most successful American football players of all time, following his life both on and off the field, and likely including the dramas surrounding each Super Bowl, of which Brady has played in 9 and won 6; the most of any player in NFL history. 

In the ESPN press release, Brady said:

"Through the series, we're defining the key moments and challenges that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat."

The series will be produced by Brady's production company 199 Productions, but Brady's amount of creative control over what ends up on screen is currently unknown. 

ESPN Films executive producer Connor Schell stated:

"Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them."

The series is set to be released in 2021.

Check out the trailer for The Man In The Arena... 

