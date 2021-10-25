ESPN's Phil Murphy Explains the "Slow, Downward Spiral" of "Petulant Superstar" Ben Simmons

The Ben Simmons saga is the hottest topic in the NBA right now, so the Dead Set Legends got our mate Phil Murphy from ESPN to tell us exactly what's been going on - and the reaction over the in the States.

While Simmons has recently said his refusal to train and engage with his team the Philadephia 76ers is due to mental health issues, Murphy says that, from many at the 76ers perspective "it seems more like petulance than mental health issues". They're certainly frustrated and a messy situation is getting even messier.

Listen to Phil Murphy's review of "a messy situation that could get even messier" for the Aussie who is being viewed by many fans and followers as a "petulant superstar":

