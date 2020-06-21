Essendon CEO Xavier Campbell With The Latest On Conor McKenna & The Covid Crisis

Essendon CEO Xavier Campbell was good enough to join the Hot Breakfast this morning amid the current Covid crisis that threatens to derail the AFL season.

It emerged on Saturday that defender Conor McKenna had returned a positive Covid test, leading to the Bombers clash with Melbourne to be postponed.

Campbell gave the latest developments on how this unfolded at Essendon.

He revealed that Essendon are likely to find out tomorrow if a group of players who trained with McKenna will be made to quarantine for 14 days.

Campbell also address the prospect of playing without a portion of their list and commended the league for creating an environment where they can be flexible with the fixture.

He confirmed that Essendon are going to try and negotiate with the league to move their fixturing around if a number of key players were unavailable.

