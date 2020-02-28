Essendon Has Cleared Up The EBFC Logo Spotted On Their New Merch

Essendon caused uproar across social media earlier in the week when they appeared to be sneaking new branding out via some merchandise.

The new logo made it appear as though the Bombers were re-branding to Essendon Bombers Football Club instead of the usual Essendon Football Club.

The club has since used to Twitter to explain, stating that the clothing is ‘part of a limited member range’ which has almost sold out.

At least the Dons know not to re-brand to EBGF anytime soon now!

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!