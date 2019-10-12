Essendon Reportedly Inquired About Blakey And Heeney In Daniher Talks

The Herald Sun is reporting that Essendon brought up two names, Nick Blakey and Isaac Heeney, when negotiating with Sydney in regards to Joe Daniher.

On Dead Set Legends this morning, Jay Clark said the Bombers are keen to hold on to Daniher as they would not be able to replace him with the draft picks that the Swans have offered.

It appears that the Dons want a proven AFL-level player if they are to let Daniher go to the Swans.

