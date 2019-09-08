Essendon VFL Win A Thriller Over Werribee

Essendon has won its way through to a VFL preliminary final after overcoming Werribee 55-52, turning their fortunes around after last week's heartbreaking loss to Richmond.

Both teams traded blows throughout the game before Tom Jok kicked the winner for the Bombers with just minutes remaining.

Watch the winning goal here:

Michael Barlow and Jake Riccardi stood out for the losing side, with Barlow having 30 touches and Riccardi kicking 3 goals.

