Essential Workers Spending Nearly Half Their Wage On Rent

A new report by Everybody’s Home has revealed essential workers are being priced out of their communities as housing affordability continues to bite across the country.

New data shows early childhood educators, aged care workers, postal, meat packing and freight workers are among the hardest hit, spending around two-thirds of their income on housing.

The report has found that since March 2020, essential workers have lost an average of six hours from their weekly income to rent increases, which adds up to an average of 37 days each year.

The rising house price has put significant financial pressure on essential workers from single households.

As for essential workers in coupled homes, the finding shows that they are probably financially dependent on their partner’s income.

A spokesperson from Everybody’s Home Maiy Azize, said more and more essential workers were being pushed into severe rental stress.

“So many essential industries are facing workforce shortages with workers unable to afford to stay or move to parts of the country where these shortages are at their worst,” Ms Azize said.

“Our essential workers are used to dealing with crises, but this is one that calls for serious action from the Federal Government.”

Ms Azize has urged the Federal Government to build 25,000 social homes every year to end the shortfall.

“The government can fund those social homes by winding back handouts for investors and landlords,” she added.

CFMEU National Secretary Zach Smith said the CFMEU would continue to fight for more social housing as it was a top-line issue for its members.

“Australia is on the precipice of a social housing cliff with more and more workers teetering on the edge.”

