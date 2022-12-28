Ethical Standards Commission To Investigate Death Of Man In Custody

The Ethical Standards Commission will investigate the best of a man at Brisbane City Watchhouse of Tuesday evening.

The 68-year-old man was arrested at a Fortitude Valley residence around 7pm on Tuesday in relation to alleged drug offences and transported to the watchhouse.

Upon arrival at the watchhouse, at around 7.17pm, the man was found unresponsive in the police vehicle.

Police said in a statement that its members rendered first aid and Queensland Ambulance Officers attended, however the man was pronounced deceased a short time later.

“While the circumstances of his death are still to be determined, the investigation will include consideration of any underlying health conditions,” the statement read.

“The State Coroner has been advised and the Crime and Corruption Commission will provide independent oversight of the Ethical Standards Command investigation.”

