Ethnical Standards Commission Investigate Second Police Shooting In Two Days

A man has been shot by police following an incident at Pink Alder Court in Flagstone earlier this morning.

Police had been seeking out the man and later found him on Pink Alder Court in Flagstone at around 11:20AM.

The man is believed to have been brandishing a weapon when police fired, hitting the man in the hand.

Paramedics attended the scene at Pink Alder Court to treat the man for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The man was then transported to a nearby hospital under police guard to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Local residents were asked to remain inside their homes as the incident unfolded.

This is the second shooting in the Brisbane region within the last two days with the Ethical Standards Command now looking into both incidents.

A 48-year-old Woodridge man was shot and killed yesterday after raising a weapon and pointing it at police at a Stretton business complex yesterday.

Five people were allegedly locked in a separate room inside the Compton Road business complex when the incident occurred.

No one is believed to have been threatened or injured during the incident.

The man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane where he later passed away from his injuries.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.