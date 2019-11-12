Euroa Volunteers Head North To Assist NSW And QLD Firefighting Efforts

Volunteers across Euroa are travelling north this week to help with firefighting efforts as NSW and QLD face catastrophic weather conditions.

Steph Ryan, Euroa MP and Deputy Nationals leader, thanked volunteers, adding, “We have the greatest volunteer fire service in the world".

“They are entering dangerous conditions today and I thank them for being so willing to assist the NSW Rural Fire Service at a time when communities to our north face an enormous challenge.” - Ms Ryan

In addition to a number of volunteer CFA crews, the region is also providing air support, with Kestrel Aviation from Mangalore sending eight helicopters to NSW and a blackhawk to QLD.

