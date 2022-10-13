Evacuation Orders In Place For Northern Tasmania As Flood Water Rises

Rain may be subsiding in the Tasmania’s north, but residents are still being warned flood threat remains high.

Evacuation orders are in place for Mersey River, North Esk River, Downstream of Lack Isandula Dam and Meander River areas and surrounds as towns flooded overnight and into this morning.

Residents in parts of Newstead of Launceston’s east are being told to evacuate now (at time of publishing).

With rainfall across the region exceeding 400mm, the Tasmania State Emergency Services warned that flood water will take time to subside, with potential for flood water to continue to rise as rain fallen at high altitudes makes it way down.

“This is actually the danger period. Our messaging to the Tasmanian public at this point in time is don’t be complacent,” SES Acting Director Leon Smith told the ABC on Friday.

“All of that rain that’s fallen at the higher altitudes still needs to make its way down through the riverine systems. This flooding will be sustained.”

Residents are advised to continue monitoring the TASALERT website for updated warnings.

For emergency assistance, contact the SES on 132 500.

