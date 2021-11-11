Events Industry Left Outraged Over Another Cancelled Event

Music Tasmania are fuming over further event cancellations, slamming the Gutwein government for not doing enough to revive and maintain the live music scene.

The Marion Bay Falls Festival was recently unplugged, while the Hobart Summer Fest also became a culprit due to strict COVID restrictions.

A growing number of performers and industry workers are now saying Tasmania risk being left behind as other states begin their post-COVID normal.

“There’s a lot of concern that sport doesn’t have these limits and there’s not good reasons for why those limits are imposed on one industry and not another,” Music Tasmania CEO Keith Deverell said.

“I think it’s important these limits are revised and we start to see proper support for the music industry to help us with these limits or these limits are reduced.”

At events across Tasmania, a maximum of 250 people are permitted to be "dancing or vertically drinking" at outdoors shows.

Minister for tourism, hospitality and events Sarah Courtney said the industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, however the government remains cautious of certain guidelines.

“The Tasmanian Government has been working closely with event organisers to support them through challenges posed by COVID-19, and we recognise it is disappointing when they are unable to go ahead,” Ms Courtney said.

“We will continue to follow Public Health advice and engage closely with the events and hospitality sector to ensure the safety of all Tasmanians.”

