Every month the Tanks Arts Markets get bigger and better.

WITH up to 100 specialty stalls from local businesses, the Tanks Monthly Markets offers a wonderful day out for the family.

A unique slice of cultural life in the tropics and a must-do event on the Cairns calendar, the Tanks markets are set amongst the picturesque surrounds of Mt Whitfield in Edge Hill and includes stalls, food and refreshments and live music by Cairns’ best local musicians.

Wander the leafy promenade, explore the site and take in the full complement of stallholders offering a blend of quality local art, craft, produce, vintage clothing, collectables and local natural health products at this free, family-fun day.



Tanks Market Days are held on the last Sunday of every month from April to November.

TANKS SONGWRITER’S STAGE

Facilitated by Council’s Close Contact – Cairns Music Industry Development, the Tanks Songwriter’s Stage showcases the best of live local music from around the region, for free!

July line up:

Bri Possemiers

Great Barrier Riff

Ivy

John Buttigieg

Tahni James