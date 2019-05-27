Every Pick From The AFL Mid Season Draft

Important information: Geelong, West Coast, GWS & Brisbane do NOT have space on their list to take part in the draft.

Gold Coast, Sydney, Essendon & the Western Bulldogs all have space on their list to make two selections.

Round 1

Pick 1 (Carlton) - Josh Deluca (Subiaco)

Pick 2 (Gold Coast) - Mitch Riordan (Dandenong Stingrays)

Pick 3 (Melbourne) - Kyle Dunkley (Gippsland Power)

Pick 4 (Sydney) - Michael Knoll (South Adelaide)

Pick 5 (North Melbourne) - Lachie Hosie (Glenelg)

Pick 6 (Western Bulldogs) - Ryan Gardner (Footscray)

Pick 7 (Essendon) - Will Snelling (West Adelaide)

Pick 8 (St Kilda) - Jack Mayo (Subiaco)

Pick 9 (Port Adelaide) - Cam Sutcliffe (Port Adelaide SANFL)

Pick 10 (Hawthorn) - Pass

Pick 11 (Fremantle) - Dillon O'Reilly (East Fremantle)

Pick 12 (Adelaide) - Pass

Pick 13 (Richmond) - Marlion Pickett (South Fremantle)

Pick 14 (Collingwood) - John Noble (West Adelaide)

Round 2

Pick 15 (Gold Coast) - Pass

Pick 16 (Sydney) - Cody Hirst (Eastern Ranges)

Pick 17 (Western Bulldogs) - Pass

Pick 18 (Essendon) - Pass