Every Pick From The AFL Mid Season Draft

Important information: Geelong, West Coast, GWS & Brisbane do NOT have space on their list to take part in the draft.
Gold Coast, Sydney, Essendon & the Western Bulldogs all have space on their list to make two selections.
Round 1
Pick 1 (Carlton) - Josh Deluca (Subiaco)
Pick 2 (Gold Coast) - Mitch Riordan (Dandenong Stingrays)
Pick 3 (Melbourne) - Kyle Dunkley (Gippsland Power)
Pick 4 (Sydney) - Michael Knoll (South Adelaide)
Pick 5 (North Melbourne) - Lachie Hosie (Glenelg)
Pick 6 (Western Bulldogs) - Ryan Gardner (Footscray)
Pick 7 (Essendon) - Will Snelling (West Adelaide)
Pick 8 (St Kilda) - Jack Mayo (Subiaco)
Pick 9 (Port Adelaide) - Cam Sutcliffe (Port Adelaide SANFL)
Pick 10 (Hawthorn) - Pass
Pick 11 (Fremantle) - Dillon O'Reilly (East Fremantle)
Pick 12 (Adelaide) - Pass
Pick 13 (Richmond) - Marlion Pickett (South Fremantle)
Pick 14 (Collingwood) - John Noble (West Adelaide)
Round 2
Pick 15 (Gold Coast) - Pass
Pick 16 (Sydney) - Cody Hirst (Eastern Ranges)
Pick 17 (Western Bulldogs) - Pass
Pick 18 (Essendon) - Pass