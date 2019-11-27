Every Pick Of First Round Of The 2019 AFL Draft

The first round of the 2019 AFL draft is in the book, and we’ve put together all the players and their destinations here.

1. Gold Coast: Matt Rowell (midfielder)

2. Gold Coast: Noah Anderson (midfielder)

3. Melbourne: Luke Jackson (ruckman)

4. GWS: Lachie Ash (defender)

5. Sydney: Dylan Stephens (midfielder)

6. Adelaide: Fischer McAsey (key defender)

7. Fremantle: Hayden Young (defender)

8. Fremantle: Caleb Serong (midfielder/forward)

9. Fremantle (matching Carlton’s bid): Liam Henry (midfielder/forward)

10. GWS (matching Carlton’s bid): Tom Green (midfielder)

11. Gold Coast (traded from Carlton): Sam Flanders (midfielder/forward)

12. Melbourne: Kysaiah Pickett (midfielder/forward)

13. Hawthorn: Will Day (defender)

14. Port Adelaide: Miles Bergman (midfielder/forward)

15. Western Bulldogs: Cody Weightman (forward)

16. Geelong: Cooper Stephens (midfielder)

17. Carlton (traded from Gold Coast): Brodie Kemp (midfielder/forward)

18. Port Adelaide: Mitchell Georgiades (key forward)

19. Geelong: Sam de Koning (key defender)

20. Carlton (traded from Port Adelaide): Sam Philp (midfielder)

21: Richmond: Thomson Dow (midfielder/forward)

There was some real intrigue in the first round, with Carlton forcing Fremantle and GWS to give up their pick bounties for Liam Henry and Tom Green respectively, Port taking a huge bolter in Mitchell Georgiades, and the Blues trading up and down the draft.

