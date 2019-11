Every Pick Of The 2019 AFL Draft

The 2019 AFL draft is done & dusted! Check out who your club selected below:



1. Gold Coast: Matt Rowell (midfielder)

2. Gold Coast: Noah Anderson (midfielder)

3. Melbourne: Luke Jackson (ruckman)

4. GWS: Lachie Ash (defender)

5. Sydney: Dylan Stephens (midfielder)

6. Adelaide: Fischer McAsey (key defender)

7. Fremantle: Hayden Young (defender)

8. Fremantle: Caleb Serong (midfielder/forward)

9. Fremantle: Liam Henry (midfielder/forward)

10. GWS: Tom Green (midfielder)

11. Gold Coast: Sam Flanders (midfielder/forward)

12. Melbourne: Kysaiah Pickett (midfielder/forward)

13. Hawthorn: Will Day (defender)

14. Port Adelaide: Miles Bergman (midfielder/forward)

15. Western Bulldogs: Cody Weightman (forward)

16. Geelong: Cooper Stephens (midfielder)

17. Carlton: Brodie Kemp (midfielder/forward)

18. Port Adelaide: Mitchell Georgiades (key forward)



19. Geelong: Sam de Koning (key defender)

20. Carlton: Sam Philp (midfielder)

21: Richmond: Thomson Dow (midfielder/forward)



22: Brisbane Lions: Deven Robertson (midfielder)

23: Port Adelaide: Dylan Williams (forward)

24: Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg (midfielder/forward)

25: Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead (midfielder/forward)

26: Sydney: William Gould (defender)

27: Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp (wing)

28: Adelaide: Joshua Worrell (key forward/defender)

29: Hawthorn: Finn Maginness (midfielder)

30: Essendon: Harrison Jones (key forward)

31: North Melbourne: Charlie Comben (key forward)

32: Melbourne: Trent Rivers (defender)

33: Brisbane: Brock Smith (defender)

34: North Melbourne: Jack Mahoney (midfielder/forward)

35: North Melbourne: Flynn Perez (defender)

36: Sydney: Elijah Taylor (forward)

37: Brisbane: Keidean Coleman (forward)

38: Essendon: Nick Bryan (ruck)

39: Sydney: Chad Warner (midfielder)

40: Collingwood: Jay Rantall (midfielder)

41: Geelong: Francis Evens (midfielder)

42: Adelaide: Ronin O'Connor (midfielder)

43: Richmond: Noah Cumberland (midfielder/forward)

44: Richmond: William Martyn (midfielder/forward)

45: Collingwood: Trent Bianco (midfielder)

46: Richmond: Hugo Ralphsmith (midfielder)

47: Carlton: Sam Ramsay (midfielder)

48: Adelaide: Lachlan Gollant (wing)

49: West Coast: Callum Jamieson (ruck)

50: Geelong: Cameron Taheny (key forward)

51: GWS: Jake Riccardi (key forward)

52: St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes (midfielder)

53: Western Bulldogs: Louis Butler (defender)

54: Richmond: Bigoa Nyuon (ruck)

55: Collingwood: Trey Ruscoe (forward/defender)

56: Essendon: Ned Cahill (forward/midfielder)

57: Hawthorn: Josh Morris (forward)

58: West Coast: Ben Johnson (defender)

59: Brisbane: Jaxon Prior (defender)

60: Gold Coast: Jy Farrar (wing)

61: Fremantle: Minairo Frederick (wing)

62: Western Bulldogs: Riley Garcia (midfielder)

63: Essendon: Lachlan Johnson (forward/midfielder)

64: St Kilda: Leo Connolly (defender)

65: GWS: Thomas Hutchesson (midfielder/forward)



