Every Thing Skate This Weekend

Whether its jumps, trucks or tracks, if it’s skate related then nothing is off limits when Everything Skate hits the Albany Sk8 & BMX Park on Sanford Road.

The City of Albany in partnership with Rollin’ Youth are hosting skate coaching clinics, a demo and a mini skate competition on Saturday, February 15 from 10am with prizes and a free sausage sizzle.

Information sessions for local skaters, BMX and MTB riders on the new Youth Challenge Park Project will be held by the City’s Major Projects team and design consultants to gain valuable feedback on the future of the park that has been supported by Department of Health, State Government and Lotterywest.