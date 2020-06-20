Every Time Brian Taylor Called Jake Lloyd Against North Melbourne

It’s no secret that Sydney’s Jake Lloyd is one of Brian Taylor’s favourite players to call.

So we put together every time BT got to drop into his famous ‘Lloooooyd’ against North Melbourne today.

LISTEN HERE:

